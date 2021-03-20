Insecurity: Gunmen Attack Governor Ortom’s Convoy In Benue

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday afternoon attacked the convoy of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The incident, according to the state government official, happened at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road.

Ortom, speaking to newsmen after the attack, described the gunmen as ‘herdsmen.’

He stated that about 15 of the attackers trailed him to the river bank where he was on foot.

Ortom praised his security details “who were just about six” for responding quickly to the attackers and repelling the armed men promptly before providing cover for him to return to safety.

The governor added that troops of operation whirl stroke, the police, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have mobilised to the forest between Tyo Mu and Abinse where the armed herdsmen are thought to be camped.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Related

Comments

comments