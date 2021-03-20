Dino Melaye Apologizes To God, Nigerians For Supporting APC, Says President Buhari Is A Scam

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has apologized to God and Nigerians over the roles he played in bringing APC/President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 elections.



Melaye expressed that the agenda of bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015 is the “greatest scam in Africa.”

Speaking further, Melaye apologised to Nigerians for supporting the “Buhari agenda” in 2015, adding that “once I was blind; now I can see.”

“To start with, I apologise to God almighty, who is the supreme leader of the universe, and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari,” he said.

“The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari [for] president in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa.”

The PDP chieftain also he wondered why anyone would keep supporting the president, despite the recent happenings in the country.

