Buhari, APC Have Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises To Nigerians — Gov. Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed that his party, All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari, have failed to deliver all the campaign promises to Nigerians.

Fayemi explained that some of the issues in the country predated Buhari’s government.

He, however, stated that elected officials should take responsibility for not delivering on campaign promises to Nigerians.

“I’m not going to shy away from the expectations people had before we came to office. I was a leading player in the campaign that brought my principal ( Buhari) to power,” Fayemi told Channels TV.

“We promised Nigerians quite a number of things, particularly centering on security, anti-corruption, and on economic growth. Have we been able to attain all of what we promised? Obviously not.” he said.

