Kogi Govt To Start Arresting “Out Of School” Children

Kogi state government has said it has resolved to start arresting children who are roaming about the streets during school hours.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, says it is now an offence in the state for a child of school age not to be in school or seen hawking during school hour.

The commissioner, at the stakeholders sensitization meeting held in Lokoja on Thursday said ”If any child is seen hawking or doing anything during school hour, that child shall be apprehended by the Special Marshals that will be put in place.

“The parent or guardian of such child (must) come to give reasons why the child is not in school, and we are very serious about this,” he said.

Wemi Jones said the proliferation of private schools has become a source of concern and worry to the state government, adding that Section 20 provides and stipulates the conditions for school establishment.

He, however said that those schools that were already established and did not meet the stipulated conditions would be given ample time to process of establishment.

He said that henceforth, any private school that wants to operate in Kogi State, must register with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

”We are going to be closing all illegal schools in the state as we have been empowered by Section 20, subsection 3, of the education law,” he said.

He, therefore advised all proprietors, principals, head teachers of schools and other relevant stakeholders to study the enacted Kogi Education Law, and align with it.