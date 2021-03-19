2023: Vote For PDP – Saraki Begs Nigerians

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has on Friday, begged Nigerians to vote the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into power in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections.

The former Senate President promised a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the country, if the PDP is given a chance to rule again.

He urged Nigerians to vote the PDP to enjoy the unprecedented infrastructural development in many PDP controlled States similar to the projects he was invited to inaugurate in Delta State.

Saraki spoke in Asaba-the Delta State Capital while inaugurating some road projects and a primary school executed by the Delta State government.

” The other day we were commissioning projects in…. It is in PDP States that you see their governors doing things and that is why we are telling Nigerians give PDP a chance again and you will see the difference that would happen to the country.”

He praised Gov. Okowa for bringing good governance to the people, adding that the DLA road project will impact on the commercial activities of Asaba residents and the State.

