Bandits Attack Emir’s Vehicle In Kaduna 

Kaduna State government has confirmed that bandits shot at the official vehicle of the Emir of Birnin-Gwari on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Chikun council area.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the incident happened at about 4:30pm on Tuesday.

The commissioner said the driver, Umar Jibrin, and an orderly, Inspector Sani Yahaya, were in the vehicle, on their way to Kaduna at the time of the attack. The Emir was in Kaduna.

“No life was lost, and the Emirate Council relayed details of the incident to the Kaduna State Government,” Aruwan added. The Commissioner said security agencies have reported several notable incidences across the state within the last 48 hours.

In another incident, the commissioner said armed robbers barricaded a bridge leading to Kitansa village, Kauru council area and shot dead one Danladi Goriye, while another, Sunday Garba sustained gunshot wounds.

He also said armed bandits barricaded the Buruku-Mando Road in Igabi council and opened fire on vehicles. One Abdullahi Baballe, a resident of Lema area in Mando, was killed.

