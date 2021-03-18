2023 Presidency: 10,000 Female Youths Declare Support For Gov. Bello

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, no fewer than 10,000 Nigerian female youths under the auspices of Nigeria Female Youth for Good Governance, (NFYGG), have declared their support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the next President of Nigeria.

The group described Governor Bello as a generational leader who can take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

NFYGG made this known in Abuja after conferring the award of New Generational Leader Award on the governor.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the award presentation, coordinator of the group, Mrs Janet Odoh Willaim, explained that the group endorsed Bello as its own preference of presidential candidate because he remained the only credible choice for the race.

Mrs Odoh, who led the women to the governor’s office in Abuja, described Bello as a God-sent, adding he’s capable of turning around the country’s economy.

According to her, “Our decision to stand by hard-working Governor of Kogi State as the next president of Nigeria come 2023 is neither unguided nor borne out of sentiments. It is a result of extensive analysis and assessment. In Governor Bello, we saw a new generational leader. A promise keeper. A man tested and trusted. A lover of women.

“It is on behalf of the Nigeria Female Youth for Good Governance that I present this award to him as New Generational Leader.

“We will be moving round the 36 states of the federation including the FCT to take the message to our people. Yayaha Bello is the right man for the job come 2023.

“The task ahead of us is huge but with dedication, hard work and the support of our members in the states, we will surely come out victorious,” Odoh added.

