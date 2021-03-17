Membership Revalidation: Kogi Group Sets To Begin Nation Wide Mobilization For APC 

Bello Ambassadors Network, a Non-Governmental, Non-profit Organization who recently inaugrated her National Executive Committee in Abuja is set to commence her nation wide tour across the the 36 States of the Federation including the Federal capital territory.

The National coordinator who made this news available to news men recently in his office in Lokoja further stated that this was in line with the aims and objectives behind the birthing of BAN which includes massive canvassing, Grassroot Mobilization, and door to door awareness of the activities of the All Progressives Congress as part of the mandate given to His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza, to mobilize and re-register members for the party.

The National Coordinator of BAN, Anthony Edogbo further emphasized the importance for all state and local government coordinators to work strictly with the action plan of the Organisation so as to Make the upcoming events and programs successful.

He thanked all the volunteers of BAN and promised the unwavering cooperation of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello. He also thanked the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, and the Chief of Staff, pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku who charged the national excos and all ambassadors of BAN to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and to emulate the leadership qualities of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Related

Comments

comments