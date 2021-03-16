NAPPS KSU Hails Olobatoke Michael Olaiya For Appointing Member

The National Association of Political Science Students (NAPSS), Kogi State University Anyigba Chapter, 2017/2018 set has commended a leading housing investor in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and the CEO (McKesson) Hon. Olobatoke Michael Olaiya for appointing its member, Comr Ojotina Femi as his Personal Assistant.

In a statement signed by the President of the Association, Comrade Mathew oguche and made available to E – reporter, the president noted that Hon. Olaiya has by the gesture demonstrated that he is a youth who is ready to offer a shoulder to young people to grow and contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

While observing that investment in human capital development is the key to lasting empowerment, the former student union leader prayed God to increase Hon. Olaiya in multiple folds even as he continues to touch lives in FCT and Kogi communities through the provision of infrastructure and empowerment of the people.

The appointee, Comr Ojotina Femi had earlier in a chat with our correspondent expressed gratitude to his new employer for finding him worthy of the appointment, assuring that he will make meaningful contribution to the growth of the organization.

Comrade Femi, a former President National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) KSU chapter also added that the opportunity will serve as a platform to break new grounds and widen his knowledge in the housing sector in Nigeria.

Friends and associates have also taken to the social media to congratulate Comrade Ojotina on his new assignment, praying God to give him the enablement to discharge his functions effectively.

