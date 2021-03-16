Lagos releases list of COVID-19 vaccination centres

The Lagos State Government has released the list of 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals, which have been selected to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed.
“Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos State is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies,” he said.
The commissioner said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.
While phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team, ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press, and other frontline workers; phase two is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.
Phase three is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 and phase 4 for other eligible populations.
Of this first tranche of 3.92 million doses allocated to Nigeria, Lagos State received 507,742 doses of the vaccine in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and has commenced its first phase of distribution.
How to register
He explained that a combined approach will be utilised for the registration for those that qualify for COVID-19 vaccination in phase1:
Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL. Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.
Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.
“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently,” he added.
How to report side effects
he explained that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organization, but most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.
According to him, some of these common adverse events that could be experienced include: Pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea.
He said, “Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment.
“All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.”
List Of 88 Vaccination Sites In 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs)
S/N LGAs Wards Facility
1 Agege KEKE Sango PHC
2 Agege ORILE Powerline phc
3 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OLUWA/AKERE Akere PHC
4 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OWOYEMI LAYENI PHC
5 Ajeromi OWOYEMI Signals Operation Command Clinic
6 Ajeromi ALAYABIAGBA Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
7 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Awodiora Ajeromi GH
8 Alimosho Alabata Akowonjo PHC
9 Alimosho ALAGBADO/ALAKUKO AGBADO PHC
10 Alimosho IDIMU Helen Aderonke PHC
11 Alimosho IPAJA Ipaja phc
12 Alimosho ISHERI-OLOFIN Isheri Olofin PHC
13 Alimosho OKUNOLA Rauf Aregbesola phc
14 Alimosho OMITUNTUN-OLORI Ipinlerere PHC
15 Alimosho IGANDO Alimosho GH
16 Alimosho GowonEstate NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
17 Alimosho Oguntade/Bameke NAF Medical Centre Shasha
18 Amuwo Odofin ADO SOBA BAT PHC
19 Amuwo Odofin AGBOJU &ENVIRON Agboju phc
20 Amuwo Odofin ORIRE Festac PHC
21 Amuwo KIRIKIRI & ENVIRON NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
22 Apapa GASKIYA Olojowon Primary Health Centre
23 Apapa IJORA Ijora oloye phc
24 APAPA APAPA CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
25 Badagry APA APA PHC
26 Badagry IWORO-GBANKO Ilado phc
27 BADAGRY APA NAF Mother & Child Hosp
28 Epe AGBOWA I Agbowa PHC
29 Epe BADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODO Epe phc
30 Epe AGBOWA Agbowa GH
31 Eti Osa 1004/ABOYADE Oriyanrin PHC
32 Eti Osa BADORE/LANGBASA Badore phc
33 Eti Osa IGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUN Igbo efon phc
34 Eti Osa IJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATE Ikoyi PHC
35 Eti Osa IKATE/LEKKI IKATE PHC
36 Eti Osa SANGOTEDO SANGOTEDO PHC
37 Eti Osa OKUNMOPO/OGOMBO MCC
38 Eti-Osa Falomo Police Hospital
39 Eti-Osa VI2 65 Batallion MRS Hospital
40 Ibeju Lekki IBEJU I IBEJU PHC
41 Ibeju Lekki ORIMEDU I Akodo GH
42 Ifako/Ijaye ALAGBADO/KOLLINTON Agbado Kola PHC
43 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako Primary Health Centre
44 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako GH
45 Ikeja OJODU OJODU PHC
46 Ikeja ONILEKERE ONILEKERE PHC
47 Ikeja OREGUN Oregun PHC
48 Ikeja G.R.A. LASUTH
49 Ikeja Onigbongbo 9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
50 Ikorodu ATERE Imota phc
51 Ikorodu IPAKODO Ipakodo PHC
52 Ikorodu ISELE Ikorodu Phc
53 Ikorodu ITUMOKUN Igbogbo Phc
54 Ikorodu OKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKO OKE ELETU PHC
55 Ikorodu ODONGUNYAN 174 Batallion Child Health Care
56 Kosofe OGUDU Ogudu PHC
57 Kosofe BAMGBE/ELEBIJU KETU PHC
58 Kosofe IKOSI-OKE Ikosi phc
59 Kosofe Araromi Ifako Gbagada GH
60 Lagos Island EPETEDO EAST Sura PHC
61 Lagos Island OKE-OLOWOGBOWO Olowogbowo Phc
62 Lagos Island ODAN LIMH
63 Lagos Mainland ALOBA/DESALU Abule nla phc
64 Lagos Mainland FREEMAN/GLOVER Simpson PHC
65 Lagos Mainland SALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMI IWAYA PHC
66 Lagos Mainland IPONRI olaleye Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
67 Lagos Mainland ABULE IJESHA Infectious Disease Hospital
68 Lagos Mainland ONIKE OYADIRAN Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
69 Lagos Mainland Abule Oja Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
70 MUSHIN ALAKARA Kajola phc
71 MUSHIN PAPA AJAO Palm Avenue PHC
72 MUSHIN Idi Araba LUTH
73 OJO EGAN Ishagira phc
74 OJO ETEGBIN Imude phc
75 OJO IBA Iba phc
76 OJO IJANIKIN Otto/Ijanikin PHC
77 OJO OJO TOWN OJO PHC
78 OJO IRA 149 Battalion MRS
79 OJO Okokomaiko Navy Hospital
80 OSHODI IFOSHIN Iyana-Ejigbo PHC
81 OSHODI IGBEHINADUN Oshodi phc
82 OSHODI ILASAMAJA Ilasa phc
83 OSHODI Shogunle Shogunle Ikeja NAF
84 OSHODI OLUYEYE Port Health
85 SHOMOLU IGBARI AKOKA PHC
86 SHOMOLU OWODE /ORILE BARIGA CMS PHC
87 SURULERE BABATUNDE AYILARA Akerele phc
88 SURULERE OSHO Orile Iganmu PHC