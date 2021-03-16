Lagos releases list of COVID-19 vaccination centres

The Lagos State Government has released the list of 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals, which have been selected to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said vaccination can only be obtained at any of the 88 accredited facilities listed.

“Vaccination outside of these locations in Lagos State is highly prohibited and will attract heavy sanctions through our regulatory agencies,” he said.

The commissioner said the vaccination will be conducted in four phases.



While phase 1 is for healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team, ports of entry staff (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press, and other frontline workers; phase two is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18-49 years of age.

Phase three is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who missed phases 1 and 2 and phase 4 for other eligible populations.

Of this first tranche of 3.92 million doses allocated to Nigeria, Lagos State received 507,742 doses of the vaccine in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and has commenced its first phase of distribution.

How to register

He explained that a combined approach will be utilised for the registration for those that qualify for COVID-19 vaccination in phase1:

‌

Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL. Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.

“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently,” he added.

How to report side effects

he explained that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organization, but most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.

According to him, some of these common adverse events that could be experienced include: Pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, joint pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea.

He said, “Should any of these side effects become problematic, kindly call the number of the LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer—provided at the back of the COVID-19 vaccination card—for guidance, and/or return to the same health facility for further investigations and treatment.

“All vaccinated persons are also advised to download the MED SAFETY app monitored by NAFDAC. The app can be downloaded on the iOS Store or Google Play store, and can be used to report any untoward event experienced after vaccination and/or any other Adverse Drug Reactions experienced with the use of concomitant drugs.”

List Of 88 Vaccination Sites In 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs)

S/N LGAs Wards Facility

1 Agege KEKE Sango PHC

2 Agege ORILE Powerline phc

3 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OLUWA/AKERE Akere PHC

4 Ajeromi/Ifelodun OWOYEMI LAYENI PHC

5 Ajeromi OWOYEMI Signals Operation Command Clinic

6 Ajeromi ALAYABIAGBA Obisesan Naval Medical Centre

7 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Awodiora Ajeromi GH

8 Alimosho Alabata Akowonjo PHC

9 Alimosho ALAGBADO/ALAKUKO AGBADO PHC

10 Alimosho IDIMU Helen Aderonke PHC

11 Alimosho IPAJA Ipaja phc

12 Alimosho ISHERI-OLOFIN Isheri Olofin PHC

13 Alimosho OKUNOLA Rauf Aregbesola phc

14 Alimosho OMITUNTUN-OLORI Ipinlerere PHC

15 Alimosho IGANDO Alimosho GH

16 Alimosho GowonEstate NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY

17 Alimosho Oguntade/Bameke NAF Medical Centre Shasha

18 Amuwo Odofin ADO SOBA BAT PHC

19 Amuwo Odofin AGBOJU &ENVIRON Agboju phc

20 Amuwo Odofin ORIRE Festac PHC

21 Amuwo KIRIKIRI & ENVIRON NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL

22 Apapa GASKIYA Olojowon Primary Health Centre

23 Apapa IJORA Ijora oloye phc

24 APAPA APAPA CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL

25 Badagry APA APA PHC

26 Badagry IWORO-GBANKO Ilado phc

27 BADAGRY APA NAF Mother & Child Hosp

28 Epe AGBOWA I Agbowa PHC

29 Epe BADO/EBOLE/ETITA/IBERIKODO Epe phc

30 Epe AGBOWA Agbowa GH

31 Eti Osa 1004/ABOYADE Oriyanrin PHC

32 Eti Osa BADORE/LANGBASA Badore phc

33 Eti Osa IGBO-EFON/MAIYEGUN Igbo efon phc

34 Eti Osa IJEH/DOLPHIN ESTATE Ikoyi PHC

35 Eti Osa IKATE/LEKKI IKATE PHC

36 Eti Osa SANGOTEDO SANGOTEDO PHC

37 Eti Osa OKUNMOPO/OGOMBO MCC

38 Eti-Osa Falomo Police Hospital

39 Eti-Osa VI2 65 Batallion MRS Hospital

40 Ibeju Lekki IBEJU I IBEJU PHC

41 Ibeju Lekki ORIMEDU I Akodo GH

42 Ifako/Ijaye ALAGBADO/KOLLINTON Agbado Kola PHC

43 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako Primary Health Centre

44 Ifako/Ijaye IFAKO/COKER Ifako GH

45 Ikeja OJODU OJODU PHC

46 Ikeja ONILEKERE ONILEKERE PHC

47 Ikeja OREGUN Oregun PHC

48 Ikeja G.R.A. LASUTH

49 Ikeja Onigbongbo 9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja

50 Ikorodu ATERE Imota phc

51 Ikorodu IPAKODO Ipakodo PHC

52 Ikorodu ISELE Ikorodu Phc

53 Ikorodu ITUMOKUN Igbogbo Phc

54 Ikorodu OKE-ELETU/ABULE-EKO OKE ELETU PHC

55 Ikorodu ODONGUNYAN 174 Batallion Child Health Care

56 Kosofe OGUDU Ogudu PHC

57 Kosofe BAMGBE/ELEBIJU KETU PHC

58 Kosofe IKOSI-OKE Ikosi phc

59 Kosofe Araromi Ifako Gbagada GH

60 Lagos Island EPETEDO EAST Sura PHC

61 Lagos Island OKE-OLOWOGBOWO Olowogbowo Phc

62 Lagos Island ODAN LIMH

63 Lagos Mainland ALOBA/DESALU Abule nla phc

64 Lagos Mainland FREEMAN/GLOVER Simpson PHC

65 Lagos Mainland SALAMI/ BAIYEWUNMI IWAYA PHC

66 Lagos Mainland IPONRI olaleye Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta

67 Lagos Mainland ABULE IJESHA Infectious Disease Hospital

68 Lagos Mainland ONIKE OYADIRAN Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital

69 Lagos Mainland Abule Oja Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital

70 MUSHIN ALAKARA Kajola phc

71 MUSHIN PAPA AJAO Palm Avenue PHC

72 MUSHIN Idi Araba LUTH

73 OJO EGAN Ishagira phc

74 OJO ETEGBIN Imude phc

75 OJO IBA Iba phc

76 OJO IJANIKIN Otto/Ijanikin PHC

77 OJO OJO TOWN OJO PHC

78 OJO IRA 149 Battalion MRS

79 OJO Okokomaiko Navy Hospital

80 OSHODI IFOSHIN Iyana-Ejigbo PHC

81 OSHODI IGBEHINADUN Oshodi phc

82 OSHODI ILASAMAJA Ilasa phc

83 OSHODI Shogunle Shogunle Ikeja NAF

84 OSHODI OLUYEYE Port Health

85 SHOMOLU IGBARI AKOKA PHC

86 SHOMOLU OWODE /ORILE BARIGA CMS PHC

87 SURULERE BABATUNDE AYILARA Akerele phc

88 SURULERE OSHO Orile Iganmu PHC

