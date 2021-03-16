Boko Haram terrorists attack Yobe village, burns school, healthcare clinic

Armed Boko Haram terrorists overran Katarko Village in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State, setting ablaze a primary school and healthcare clinic, sources revealed.

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 5:30 am when the Muslim faithful were observing morning prayers.

Katarko Town is 18 kilometres away from Damaturu, the state capital, which had witnessed series of attacks including the bombing of a bridge that linked Katarko- Buni Yadi- Biu Road in the past.

A resident who gave his name as Mohammed Ahmed that the insurgents also dislodged a security formation in the area as residents flee for safety.

Sources said: “Boko Haram insurgents overran Katarko Village and hoisted their flag over the military formation before and burnt down the military base”.

According to another community member, who did not want his name mentioned in print said: “Around 5.50 am, we heard the sound of gunshots from all directions, we immediately alerted our people and ran into the bush for safety.

“The attackers set ablaze our primary school and a health centre before proceeding to the military formation in Katarko shooting sporadically and burnt down the base.”

All efforts to get confirmation from security authorities proved abortive at press time.

