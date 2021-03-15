Terrorists Dares COAS, Takes Over Another Borno Town, Killed Scores

Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP ) a faction of Boko Haram terrorists have displaced the Nigerian troops in Damasak, Mobbar local government area of Borno State. Damasak is about 160km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and has suffered many attacks from terror groups. Earlier, a United Nations Helicopter was shot at by terrorists in the axis. Residents who fled home into the bushes say the town was taken over by the terrorists and many security operatives were reportedly killed. United Nations staff and other NGOs are now calling for prayers from the bunkers, where they are currently hiding. Prayers were heard in the background as journalist spoke with one of the humanitarian workers who are also in hiding. “They shall not see us, they prayed” A security agent who is also taking cover outside Mobbar said the terrorists were firing at any moving object. “We are overwhelmed. But we are waiting for re-enforcement. Already fighter jets and helicopters are engaging the terrorists but ground troops are out of the town.” He said. It was reported that the attack came shortly after the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Lucky Irabor visited Maiduguri to encourage troops fighting in the front lines of operations. Recall that the spiritual leader of the Boko Haram terror group had through an audio message, threatened more attacks when the new service chiefs were appointed. The insurgents have killed over 36,000 people since the beginning of the conflict in 2009. 12 years after the conflict began in the northeast region, there seem not to be any respite for locals, foreigners and troops alike. Since the appointment of the new service chiefs, however, attacks in the region have increased, especially in Borno State, the epicentre of the conflict, displacing many towns and leaving many children orphans. The Borno State government has, however, commenced efforts to return homeless victims to their communities, an effort that has also encountered untold obstacles. Though the Borno State Governor, Zulum, succeeded in returning over 1000 households in Matte local government to their homes, they were shortly back at the IDP camps following the severe resurgence of violent attacks by the terrorists.

