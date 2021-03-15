Kolawole hails emergence of Barr Femi Mokikan as ODA President 

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole has congratulated the newly re-elected Executive members of the Okun Development Association (ODA) led by its National President, Barrister Fem Mokikan on their reelection for another tenure to serve the people.

The Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi described Barrister Femi Mokikan as a dependable personality who posses the cognate expertise to move the association to a enviable height.

“On this note, Rt Hon Prince Matthew Kolawole wish to on behalf of the good people Kabba/Bunu State Constituency, entire members of the 7th Assembly, management and staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly congratulate the newly reelected Executive members of Okun Development Association (ODA) led by its National President, Barrister Fem Mokikan on their reelection for another tenure”

Kolawole charged the executive members to see their re-election as a call to service and an opportunity to redouble their efforts in charting the right path for the overall development of the area.

He equally called on the people of Okun land to rally round the new executive members as that is the only way they can succeed in office, praying that God in His infinite mercy will grant them wisdom, knowledge, understanding and good health to pilot the affairs of their new responsibility.