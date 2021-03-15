Gov. Bello Convoy In An Accident, Chief Rider Dies

Mr. Aminu a chief rider has died in an accident involving Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state Governor convoy on Monday morning while returning from Imo, Observer Time reports.

Mr Aminu

The Governor’s convoy was involved in an accident along Ajaokuta-Lokoja road about 3:00 am, WAR learned.

A source within the convoy entourage who confirmed the accident said the rider slept off as a result of tiredness having rode all night from Imo.

Aminu was, however, rushed to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja where he died.

Bello had attended a one-year anniversary of Mr. Hope Uzodinma Governor, the Imo State Governor.

The Kogi state government is yet to make an official statement over Aminu’s death.

