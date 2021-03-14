Kogi: Group Threatens To Sue Lawmaker Over Fake Credentials

A civil society group known for its c onsistent agitation for good governance and accountability from public office holders under the nomenclature of Kogi Good Governance Initiatives (KGGI) has revealed its plans to drag kogi lawmaker to court for an alleged dual identity and fraud in his certificates.

The group in a statement by its secretary, Mr Odunayo Olowolaiyemo said one of the main assignments of the group is to beam its light on political office holders and engage anyone found guilty of infidelity.

The group expressed readiness to use all legal means to investigate the allegation leveled on the lawmaker and do justice appropriately.

“We are approaching the court this week to make sure that a top government official in the government of Alh. Yahaya Bello vacate his office for contesting elections with credentials suggesting dual identities”

“We want to assure Kogites and the general public of our determination to use all legal means to oust any unqualified persons within government space” he said

The group assures the public of more detailed facts to be released as it commences the legal battle against the unidentified lawmaker.

