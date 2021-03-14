Insecurity: Nigerian Govt Responsible For Banditry, Kidnapping, Others – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has said Nigerians should hold the government responsible for banditry and general insecurity in the country.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima said it is the sole responsibility of the government to provide security for Nigerians, but it has failed to do so.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima urged the government to ensure security agencies are adequately equipped with manpower.

According to the AYCF National President: “The government should be held responsible. It’s the sole responsibility of the government to provide security which is key to the citizens.

“Despite the fact that some of us are aware that the security agencies have been overstretched at one point or the other, we are saying they should consider additional manpower and provide the necessary equipment to encourage these agencies.

“We must consider equipping the Nigerian Armed Forces. Intelligence gathering is key, but they need to build trust between them and the communities, so they can get more information about these criminal minded people. These criminal minded people are in the community and some know them very well.”

In the North, the issue of banditry and kidnapping has been on the rise lately.

Some students in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, and Zamfara States were abducted by bandits.

While students abducted in some states have been released, those from Kaduna State are still with the abductors.

Credit; Daily Post

Related

Comments

comments