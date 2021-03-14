Insecurity: Attahiru Charges Troops To ‘Push Bokoharam To The Finish’

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has called on troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to gear up for a final push against the Boko Haram insurgents.

The COAS, who made the charge on Sunday at the Sector II Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu as part of his operational visit to the Northeast sub-region, said he was also proud of the success the troops have so far recorded with the lunching of Operation Tura Takaibango.

He also added that his visit is to motivate the soldiers as he is poised to address both their operational and welfare challenges to boost their morale.

“We have come to Yobe State to the Sector headquarters to meet you, to get to know you and you get to know us as well. I am bringing a very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief, he is fully briefed and aware of how and what you are doing.

“I personally as a Chief of Army Staff I’m here to take cognisance and note of the challenges you have and ensure that they’re addressed to ensure you have the highest level of morale to be able to do your job and do it proudly as Nigerian Soldiers.

“I’m very pleased, your Commanders have told me what you have done collectively as part of ‘Operation Tura Takai Bango’ how you have pushed the Boko Haram Insurgents, we are so proud of you and I believe in the second phase of that operation you will do more.”

He added: “So I’m sure you go out there and push them so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end, all your challenges are noted and i will address all the problems, well done”.

Attahiru re-emphasised his commitment to addressing the challenges of the troops, stating they will be addressed in a very short time.

The COAS also inspected the ongoing construction of the 233 Battalion Barack, which was awarded about four years ago.

He expressed satisfaction at the speed of the work and promised it will soon be completed to enable soldiers to get decent accommodation.

