Gunmen Gun Down Six Herders In Osun

Unknown gunmen, at the wee hours of Sunday, invaded Wasinmi village, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, leaving six herders dead.

Our reporter gathered that the gunmen opened fire on the six herders who were member of the same family.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the tragic incident.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Wale Olokode, and some detectives have moved to the village to fish out the perpetrators.

The Osun State Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Prince Deji Aladesawe, members of OPC, hunters and police have been deployed to the settlement for the arrest of the suspects.

While answering questions from our Correspondent, Aladesawe noted that there was no dispute reported from the locals earlier.

