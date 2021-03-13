Ganaja Flyover; GOV Bello Wants Work Completed In Record Time

In what seems to be a push to deliver in quick time work on the Ganaja Junction Flyover Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has charged contractors handling the construction of the flyover to hasten pace by ensuring that the project is qualitatively completed even before the stipulated time of delivery.

The Governor gave the charge during an unscheduled visit to the site on Saturday morning in Lokoja, the state capital.

Bello described the road as the major link between North and East of Nigeria thus drawing heavy presence of vehicular movements causing traffic congestion that inconveniences road users and residents. To reduce the burden of hardship on road users, he called on the contractors to double efforts by deploying mechanisms that will accelerate work.

“We must do all within our professional means to hasten efforts on this project, delivering the job on time will ease the burden that comes with the construction period. Do all in your means to ensure quality work and quick delivery of this all-important flyover which serves as the link between travellers from the North to the East” Bello said.

The Commissioner for Works, Engineer Abubakar Ohere assured the Governor that the work will be completed sooner than expected owing to the fact that government has fulfilled her financial obligations including payment of compensations to those whose property was within the site affected.

Onogwu Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

13/03/2021

