Rochas Okorocha Says He Is Confidence Of Succeeding President Buhari

The Senator representing the Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday, said he will succeed president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former governor of Imo State, stated this when a group of youth under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ visited him in Abuja, the nations capital.

Okorocha who stated that he had contested for the office three times but failed at the primary level, expressed optimism of winning the race in 2023.

He said he aspired to become president of Nigeria long ago, stressing that the first time he picked the presidential ticket was over 20 years back under the platform of ANPP.

“I have contested for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria three times.

“The first time, l ran when l was very young; 20 years ago, and l ran on the platform of ANPP. Later, l ran on the platform of the PDP where l came second and the last one was APC in 2014.

“So, l have been in the business of running for this office. This time, it will be the fourth attempt. I am hoping to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Every time l started, l got stopped at the primary level, but this time around when l do run, l must win the race,” he said.

Okorocha is one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which came into force prior to the 2015 general election.

