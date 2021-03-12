BREAKING; Petrol Price Hits N212 Per Litre

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Thursday announced the latest increment of petrol pump price from N165 to N212.



In a template published on its website, the agency explained that the increment was due to the market determinants and importation costs.

PPPRA fixed the lower band of the new fuel price at N209.61 per litre and upper band at N212.61 per litre.

The price was calculated on the approved average importer & exporter (I&E) Naira exchange rate per dollar of N403.80. The crude oil price at the international market is currently $70/barrel.

PPPRA said the average price per ton of the commodity is about $561.96, or N169.22 per litre, while the average freight rate cost $21.63 per ton, or N6.51 per litre. The ex-coastal price is N175.73 per litre.

For component charges, the average littering expenses cost N4.81 per litre; Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charge N2.49 per litre; NIMASA charge N0.23 per litre.

Jetty Through Put charge is N1.61 per litre; Storage charge is N2.58 per litre, and average finance is N2.17 per litre, translating to an expected landing cost per litre of N189.61.

There is the wholesale margin of N4.03 per litre; administration charge of N1.23 per litre; transporters’ allowance (NTA) of N3.89 per litre; Bridging Fund cost of N7.51 per litre and Marine transport average (MTA) of N0.15 per litre.

The expected ex-depot price for wholesale products marketers now stands at N206.42 per litre. The addition of retailers’ margin of N6.19 per litre would bring the expected retail price (lower band) N209.61 per litre and expected retail price (upper band) N212.61 per litre.

