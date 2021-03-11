2023: Kogi Speaker, Others Storm Kano, Root For Gov Bello’s Candidature

A powerful delegation of Kogi State lawmakers led by its Speaker, Mr Mathew Kolawale has on Wednesday stormed Kano State House of Assembly to lobby and root for the support of its counterparts for Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential candidature come 2023.

Kolawole who spoke to newsmen shortly after the visit when he was received by the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, said Governor Bello is competent for the job while noting that any man can rule Kogi State for one year, can rule the nation.

The speaker categorically said they were in Kano to lobby for the support of the party men, particularly that it has the largest delegates to the party’s next Congress.

According to him, “We are in Kano to seek for the support of our colleagues in pursuit of My Governor, Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition.

“Bello is a young man, he is the youngest among the Nigerian governors and coupled with so many things he has done in Kogi State in the areas of Security, Women empowerment, youth inclusion, infrastructural Development, Civil Service reforms.

“On the aspect of security, before he became Governor, Kogi State was faced with insecurity challenges such as kidnapping. But since he became Governor 5 years back, the state now witnessed peace, freedom from insurgencies.

“Any man who ruled Kogi for one year can rule the nation. We believe he can do the job.

“We are in Kano to solicit their support because it has the largest number of delegates in the next Congress of the party,” Kolawole however stated.

Responding, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari said they were convinced that Governor Bello is equal to the task promising to work for him to emerge as the party’s flag bearer in 2023.

Chidari said “they were here to intimate us about Governor Yahaya Bello’s intention to contest for presidency in 2023.

“Going by what they told us about him and the little we know about him, we know he is equal to the task, he can perform the task.

“We are all convinced that we will work for him to be the flag bearer of our party in 2023,” the Speaker, Chidari however stated.

