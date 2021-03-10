The State Of Education In Nigeria And The Outstanding Individuals, By Sulaiman Shehu

The importance of Education is far better than to graduate and get employed. It goes beyond that,with required Education especially with some sort of technical know-how,one can be an employer of labour which will indeed reduce the burden on the Government.

Nowadays, the poor Nigerians are hardly getting the opportunity when it comes to required Education. If one looks at how Government is handling Education in most,if not all of the Public Primary and Secondary Schools across the nation,one may begin to wonder why and how all the leaders both Elected and Appointed including you and I do enrol our kids into Private Schools.(Principal and Head Teachers of public schools included).

Education is important. The children who are opportuned to attend the Public owned Schools,are not getting the required knowledge, information and skills. And the worst part of it is that,there are yet a dozens of Orphans and Vulnerable children who are always roaming around without that so-called or rotten education.

Education is needed. “A child miseducated is a child lost”- John F. Kennedy.

In the whole Northern Nigeria,Rochas Okorocha remains the only brave,bold and concerned individual who is single-handedily making a right effort.

In the entire Bauchi State,Few people like Nura Manu Soro,Professor Sulaiman Bogoro and Dr Musa Babayo- (Talba of Katagum) are very rare in terms of transforming youth educationally. Napoleon B. once said, “Show me the family of readers,and I will show you the people who move the world”.

By virtue of my analysis of education, in each of our Three(3) Senatorial Zones in the state,each zone has one and only giant who is optimistic out of all the multimillionaires we have in the state.

Bauchi South- Professor Sulaiman Bogoro.

Bauchi North- Dr Musa Babayo.

Bauchi Central- Nura Manu Soro.

( The founder of Nura Manu Soro Foundation).

To sum it up,these three people deserve our recommendation,prayer and of course encouragement to do more. They are more than all the 3 Senotors, 12 Reps and 31 S/H members in terms of Educational support.

Finally,may our wealthy ones emulate the act of good deeds of N.M. Soro.

Sulaiman A Shehu.

07064785752

