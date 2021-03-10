NLC/TUC Takes Protest March Over Minimum Wage To National Assembly

Organised labour led by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Adeleye, on Wednesday took their protest march to the National Assembly over attempt by the legislature to remove the National Minimum wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.



The protest march started from the Unity Fountain heading to the National Assembly.



Wabba said the nationwide protest is over the plot by political class to use the instrumentality of NASS to remove issue of National Minimum Wage from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

He pointed out that over the world, there is minimum standard referred to as national minimum wage in all countries based on International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard.

