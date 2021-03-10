Buhari Unveils Plans To Reduce Fuel Price Below N100 Per Litre

The federal government has disclosed plans to crash the price of refined petroleum products below N100 per litre.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang said the cost of petroleum products would crash when Nigeria refines the products locally.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Enang said the presidency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has concluded plans to hold a national conference on integrating artisanal/modular petroleum refinery operations aimed at improving the capacity of the products and crashing the prices of petroleum products.

Enang explained that the conference will work to integrate local refining capacity into refining petroleum products.

“As the cost of crude goes higher, the price of refined petroleum products goes higher but if we refine these petroleum products in Nigeria, the cost will be very low.

“The intendment of the conference is to mobilise these resources so that we can bring the prices of refined petroleum products down to below N100 per litre.”

