Man Smiles As He Bag Jail Term Over Internet Fraud

A Nigerian man identified as Michael Tosin Lawal has left many people talking over his smiling face after he was sentenced to 3 month jail for defrauding a white man of $50.

Michael, an Uber driver was sentenced to jail at the Oyo state high Court sitting in Ibadan.

“That you, Michael Tosin Lawal ‘M’ sometimes in the year 2020, in Ibadan Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained Gift Cards from one Trevor, a white male by falsely representing to him that you are a white female by the name Cyndy Tyler from the United States of America, which pretence you knew to be false”.

Following his plea, Justice Odegbola convicted and sentenced him to three months in prison. He also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $50 (Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim through the EFCC and forfeit items recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria

