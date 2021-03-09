2023 Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Const: Youth Group Drums Support For Abayomi Bello

A youth group, Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Youth Vanguard has vowed to throw their weight behind Mr Abayomi Bello should he declare interest to contest in the 2023 Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu house of representatives.

The group, while making an appeal to Mr Abayomi said his service is needed to rescue the people of the constituency from what they described as “uneven and unfelt representation” at the green chamber.

Speaking with E – reporter, Comrade Solomon Adebowale, the leader of the group said it has become urgently necessary for the group to speak up and demand for quality representation at the lower chamber of the national Assembly.

“We have had enough of misrepresentation at the green Chamber and it will not be right if we as youths fail to retract our steps by fishing out the best individual to represent us and further bring to us the purpose for the existence of democracy”

“As a group concerned with the growth and development of our Constituency, we have found it proper and fit to make a passionate appeal to the person of Hon. Abayomi Bello to come serve as our rescuer. We call on him to stand in as our resolved choice and become a voice to speak for us come 2023 as Member Representing Kabba-Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency” he said.



Adebowale added that the purpose of the group to single out Mr Abayomi Bello is not far from his ‘continuous show of love and support’ to the people particularly to the Women and Youths in the Constituency.

“Abayomi has remained consistent in his humanitarian activities to us, he has remained faithful in terms of provision of necessary social and infrastructural projects that has been aiding the growth and development of our people even as an individual without any form of government support.”

“We have come to realize that one who has shown unbeatable legacies with respect to human resource development can be trusted with the responsibility of championing a course for the people at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly as a representative of our Constituency. Hence, the need to call on him to show interest and enjoy our mandate becomes very necessary” he noted.

