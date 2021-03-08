International Women’s Day: Gov. Bello Promises Sustained Spirit Of Women Inclusion In Governance

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised to sustain the spirit of more participation of women in governance.

Bello gave the assurance in an address to mark the celebration of International Women Day in the state, on Monday.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, said that gender equity will continue to receive the topmost priority of his administration in the years ahead.

Bello recalled that “His administration facilitated the election of 21 Chairpersons and 21 Counselors into the grassroots local council administration in the state.

“Apart from that, I have also appointed female as Secretary to Government of Kogi State, Head of Service, Special Advisers and Commissioner for Women Affairs.”

In her introductory speech, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Fatima Buba, disclosed that the International Women Day Celebration which started in 1911 is targeted at showcasing the economic, social and cultural achievements of the womenfolk world over.

According to the commissioner “the Women Day is also aimed at reflecting on the progress made in past years as well as looking back to the past struggles for women’s rights and protection.”

She described Governor Bello as the most gender-sensitive leader considering his enormous empowerment of the womenfolk since assumption of office.

She appealed to the Governor to give more opportunities for women in the area of effective participation in politics, appointment into key positions and sharing of state resources.

On the security of lives and property of citizens of the state, the commissioner said that Governor Bello has done very well.

The commissioner, therefore, declared total support of Kogi Women for Governor Bello’s presidential ambition come 2021.

