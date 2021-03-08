Gov. Bello Hails Vice President Yemi Osinbajo At 64

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 64 birthday, describing him as a great gift and asset to Nigeria.

Governor Bello in his birthday message issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said that Prof. Osinbajo has contributed immensely to the country’s development over the years.

He also said that the Vice President has proved himself as a loyal and dedicated deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari since the inception of the APC-led government in 2015.

According to him, Osinbajo has been very instrumental to the successes and giant strides of the Buhari’s administration especially in the aspects of the Federal Government’s various social investment programmes and economic growth initiatives of government, amongst many others.

He said, “Your selfless service to humanity and the nation at large as well as the many achievements you have recorded in both personal and public life, are some of the reasons we cannot but celebrate you on this occasion of your birthday, Your Excellency.”

While expressing gratitude to God for adding another year to the Vice President, Governor Bello prayed God to grant him many more years in sound health to enable him to contribute to the overall development of the country.

“Once again, I wish you a very happy birthday and much happier returns Your Excellency”, the governor said.

Related

Comments

comments