2023: Gov. Bello Exudes Confidence Of Clinching Party Ticket, Says No Zoning Of Presidency To The South

Kogi state governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has expressed readiness to jostle the APC presidential ticket to a reasonable conclusion.

The governor denied reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

E – reporter learnt that, there have been unceasing calls for the APC to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had earlier said that the southern region of the country should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The governor joined his Kaduna counterpart, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other prominent northern politicians who had made similar calls in recent days.

But speaking to reporters in Abuja, Gov. Bello said anyone from any zone was free to contest for presidency in 2023, as there was no zoning arrangement in the APC.

“There is nothing like zoning in our party. In 2015, there was no zoning; many aspirants, including former governor Rochas Okorocha contested.

“In 2019, there was no zoning; people in APC were not courageous enough to contest with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“If it’s the will of God for me to become president in this country at the right time, I will be.”

The Kogi governor reiterated that he would defeat any candidate he decides to contest against for the 2023 presidency with a record-breaking vote.

“I will record a vote that has never been recorded in Nigeria by the grace of God. But that’s not the issue right now; the issue is there must be Nigeria before we talk of 2023,” the governor added

