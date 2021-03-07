Gov. Bello Reveals Why Fani-Kayode Did Not Join APC

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has revealed the reason former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode did not defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that some weeks ago, Governor Bello announced that the former Minister had joined the ruling party.

However, Fani-Kayode later came out to deny defecting to the ruling APC.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Governor Bello revealed what transpired.

Bello said, “Myself and Chief Fani-Kayode are brothers and we are partnering in ensuring there is peace and tranquility across the country.

“The Chief Femi Fani-Kayode that everybody knows by the time he met me, I think he had a rethink of what life is all about and what Nigeria is all about, and you can see the mix so far, we are able to broker peace between the Amalgamated Union of Traders and our other aggrieved brothers.

“Him joining the APC is at his own volition; him not joining, is at his own volition, political party divide has nothing to do with both of us working for the unity, peace and progress of this country, that’s what I know.” he said.

