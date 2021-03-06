Revealed! Faces Behind Adogwu Massacre In Ajaokuta LG Kogi State

The people of Adogwu land in Ajaokuta local government area of kogi state have called on the general public and relevant authorities to save them from the hands of the notorious assassins who were contracted by one Onu Abokor to perpetrate heinous activities in Adogwu community, from Idah.

E – reporter garthered that, tragedy struck out when Chief Onu Abokor from Idah Local government area of the state contracted some young men to engage the people of Adogwu community in a land dispute, the situation which left a sour taste in the mouth of many claimed lives of nine people in the earlier hours of Friday.

Reports has it that, the land dispute often result to many people being gruesomely murdered on monthly basis.

“It’s no longer news that on monthly basis, not less than 10 people are maimed and murdered in cold blood and their corpses taken away by these evil creatures. This is evident in the recent killings of Nine (9) brothers on the 5th of February, 2021”

“The attack on Friday, 5th of February 2021 that claimed the lives of Nine (9) brothers who went in search of their daily meals through fishing was one of their numerous attrocities as such chimeric act has been happening in the land for over four (4) years”

“This bloody Carnage has been happening under the leadership and sponsorship of Onu Abokor from Idah LG, claiming ownership to the land (Adogwu, Ajaokuta LG). It’s in historical archives that from time immemorial, Adogwu land belongs to Ajaokuta LG and five generations of the boys been sponsored to unleashed this mayhem, cruelty and attrocities on the land today have lived peacefully and respectfully paid their dues.

“In order to set the record straight, it is worthy to note that Onyokumi Island (the very spot where these innocent youths were murdered in cold blood) is in Adogwu Land, Ajaokuta LG, but as at this moment been turned to open killing field and killers den, where Onyokumi boys under the leadership of Onu Abokor from Idah LG, uses hired thugs to perpetrate their bloody butchery”

The statement warned that if desperate approach to put a total to the uprising killings of the people of the community is not taken, it may lead to mass killing of the entire citizens of the state in the future.

The statement however made available the names of suspected persons behind the murder of the nine people of the community.

Below are the the names of the leaders of the terrorist group behind the bloody Massacre that took place on Friday, 5th February 2021.

1. Muhammed Yusuf Oyibo.

2. Muhammed Yusuf Kadiri (Onyokumi).

3. Ndanusa Atta Usman Shagari.

4. Ali Attah Usman.

5. Muhammed Nuhu.

6. Sanni Zubairu.

7. Nuhu Sule.

8. Shehu Jibril.

9. Sheidu Z. Atinger.

10. Adama Musa.

It was reported that the aforementioned names report directly to Onu Abokor (the self acclaimed traditional leader) after perfecting their plans in joining forces with other terrorists bandits and Assassins from the neighbouring state to make life unbearable and meaningless to the people of Adogwu.

“We want the public to beware of those faces as they are on the run already. We hope for any individual & patriot to help us interefere in this matter. The killing and threats have to stop” the statement reads.

Related

Comments

comments