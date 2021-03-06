Kogi West Senatorial District Forum Congratulates KSP Rector, Commends Him For Strengthening Unity

The appointment of Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman as the substantive Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic has been described as a catalyst for strengthening the existing unity among the different ethnic groups in the institution.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Kogi West Senatorial District Forum, Kogi State Polytechnic Chapter, Dr Samuel Taiye Olowo, when the Forum paid a congratulatory and solidarity visit on the Rector on Tuesday, 2nd of March, 2021.

Dr Olowo who led over 20 members of the Forum, including the Deputy Rector, Dr Kehinde Lamidi, described Dr Usman’s confirmation as well deserved, stressing that staff and students would benefit immensely from it.

While appreciating His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for confirming Dr. Usman as substantive Rector, Dr Olowo expressed the Forum’s belief in the Rector’s policy direction just as he reiterated their loyalty and unflinching support for his leadership.

In his response, Dr. Usman thanked them for the visit and said that the appointment came to fruition as a result of the collaborative efforts of staff and other stakeholders of the institution.

The Rector used the opportunity to disclose that the leadership of the Polytechnic has succeeded in addressing the problem of water reticulation by sinking a borehole and providing two(2) , 100,000 litres capacity tank at strategic points which would provide 24 hours water supply to hostels and the institution in general.

He further disclosed that the fencing of the Female Hostel as part of the ongoing renovation of hostels would further reduce security risks to the barest minimum.

He used the occasion to commiserate with the Forum over the sudden death of their member, Mr Adebola Osho, who until his demise, was the Acting Bursar.

He also approved that the commemoration service for the late Acting Bursar be held in his official residence on the campus of the institution.

While thanking the Forum for their continued support, Dr Usman charged them and others not to externalise the affairs of the Polytechnic, as it would cause distraction thereby affecting the plans to make the atmosphere more vibrant and conducive.

Other members of the Kogi West Senatorial Forum who were part of the delegation include the Dean, School of General Studies, Mrs.W. B. Yusuf, Dean, School of Preliminary Studies, Mrs S.I.M Ayedogbon, Director of Information Technology and Resource Centre, Dr. S. O. Ayodele, among others.

Meanwhile, the School of Management Studies of the Polytechnic has joined other well wishers to celebrate with Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman over his confirmation as Rector of the Institution.

Led by the Dean, Dr Joel Akowe, the School expressed appreciation to Dr Usman for appointing many of her members to positions of responsibility.

Dr Akowe who thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for choosing Dr Usman to continue with his positive drive to make Kogi State Polytechnic an envy of others, reiterated the school’s support and loyalty to the Rector in all his affairs.

In a response, Dr. Usman who commended the leadership style of Dr Akowe, especially in the area of unity among staff of the school, said proactive measures will always be employed to deal with issues affecting staff and students.

He added that his drive which is tagged ‘vision now, action now’ can only be achieved if all hands are on deck.

While thanking the leadership and members of the School of Management Studies for being the first academic body to pay him such visit, Dr Ogbo reiterated his administration’s commitment to touch lives through quality service, teaching and learning.

Highlights of the visits were the presentation of congratulatory card and gifts to the Rector.

