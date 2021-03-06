Kogi Poly Rector Assures Students On Quality Service Delivery

Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic has reiterated the resolve of the Management of the institution to always improve on services that will affect the lives of students and staff positively.

The Rector gave the assurance on Thursday, 4th of March, 2021, when he paid a working visit to the Itakpe campus of the Polytechnic.

He said despite the lean purse of the institution, the management has been able to reduce the problem of water scarcity to the barest minimum, adding that other pressing issues like power outage would become a thing of the past soon.

Dr.Usman who commended the students at the Itakpe campus for their tolerance, perseverance and understanding during the trying time promised them that the leadership of the Polytechnic would always employ proactive approach in dealing with matters that concern them.

While urging the students to always be on the side of the law, Dr Usman charged them to support the school by paying their school fees as and when due just as he informed the students about introduction of Computer Based Test, CBT for all their examinations in General Studies.

The Rector was accompanied by the Deputy Dean of Students Services, Engineer Adavi Aliyu Abdulazeez and the Public Relations and Protocol Crew.

The Itakpe campus of Kogi State Polytecnic houses the Schools of Engineering, Preliminary Studies and the recently introduced School of Agricultural Technology.

Related

Comments

comments