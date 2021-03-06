If You Have Nothing To Do, Go Into Farming And Stop Criminality – Gov. Bello Tells Nigerian Youths

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has advised Nigerian youths to go into farming and desist from criminal activities.

The governor, while appearing on Channels TV said that there are alot of menial jobs youths can do aside being a criminal elements.

“First and foremost, I’ll differentiate categorically the difference between agitation of the South-South and the banditry.

“I don’t subscribe to the fact that because you’re idle or you’ve no job and you take to crimes. There are a lot of works to be done. Please, if you can’t do anything, go and farm. There are several menial jobs out there that can engage. Crime isn’t an excuse for joblessness.

“Having differentiated between the South-South that’s given amnesty and the banditry, I’ll go this way that, majority of those that are being peddled as criminals or bandits today are Fulani herdsmen. These people are known for rearing cattles and keeping livestock; that’s the business.” he said.

