I Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccines – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

State governors are to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.

The commencement of vaccination in Nigeria began on Friday in Abuja.

Nigeria received about four million doses of the vaccine at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday.

But Bello while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme said he would not allow the people of the state to be used as “guinea pigs”.

“Coronavirus is not our business in Kogi State. We have more pertinent issues that need to be attended to in Kogi State.

“COVID-19 is just a minute aspect of what we are treating or handling in Kogi State; there have been outbreaks of Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever and those were handled without making noise about it.

“ As far as I am concerned, I as a person, I do not need to take vaccines. There is nothing wrong with me. I am hale and hearty. I am 100 percent healthy, I won’t take any vaccines,” the Governor said.

“President Buhari is the leader of this country. I respect him; all of us respect him so much. We love him and he is leading by example. If he needs to take the COVID-19 vaccine and he takes it, it is a welcome development, but I will not make my people guinea pigs,” Bello added.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo will take the vaccines on Saturday.

