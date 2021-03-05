Ondo Court Remands Two Herdsmen Over Killing Of Farmer

Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered the remand of two herdsmen in prison over the killing of a 51 year -old farmer, Festus Adebayo.

The two accused, Babuga Mallam aged 28, and Manu Abubakar aged 18, were said to have committed the offence at about 2 pm, on February 5, at Ajowa Akoko, in Akoko North West local government area of Ondo State.

The accused were alleged to have hacked the farmer to death on his farmland after having an altercation with the farmer.



The two accused pleaded not guilty but their pleas were not taken.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo, said the offence committed contravened sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

She urged the court to remand the accused persons pending the outcome of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Presiding Magistrate, N. Aduroja remanded the accused persons to Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of DPP advice, while the case was adjourned till April 4, 2021, for mentioning

