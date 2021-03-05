Gov. Bello Meets President Buhari, Says Nigeria Unity Non Negotiable

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has said that the unity of the nation is non-negotiable.

The governor stated that this was President Muhammadu Buhari’s position during their meeting at the State House on Thursday.

He also revealed that President Buhari promised a more secure and prosperous nation in the days ahead.

The governor also spoke concerning the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, maintaining that coronavirus is not a novel disease.

He added that he believes in vaccinations, but warns everyone to be careful when taking any form of the vaccine

