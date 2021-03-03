Gov. Ikpeazu Finally Breaks Silence, Responds To Senator Adeyemi

E – reporters reports that, the senator at the plenary went berserk on the governor, describing him as a drunkard.

But in a response, the governor at the launching of autobiography of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said he does not drink alcohol.

“Permit me to say that I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink,”

“In other places or countries that have lesser problems, their leaders discuss issues of security, big issues of economic development, infrastructure development, they don’t talk about what people do and what they did not do,”

“For us leaders, it is a calling. If you are called to lead, you are also called to be a mentor to the young ones and what you say, how you carry yourself and the things you say and the times you say them, speak a lot about how serious you are as a person”

“I am happy that we are trying in Nigeria now to return history into the curriculum of our secondary school system.”

“If Abaribe fails to tell his story, by the time others tell the story, he will not be able to recognise himself anymore” he said