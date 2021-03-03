FG Disburses Cash Grant Of N20,000 To 3000 Women In Kogi

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs Hon. Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk made this known on Tuesday at the Flag-Off of the Grant for Rural Women Project and Symbolic Disbursement held at the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja.

The Minister noted that the grant is expected to increase the income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, the minister expressed optimism that beneficiaries will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

“We believe with the complementary effort of the State Government, the target beneficiaries will all be adequately covered within the next few days. I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on track to improving the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians. He said