Fuel Queues Is As A Result Of Artificial Scarcity – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared that queues for fuel across Nigeria were caused by “artificial scarcity”.

John Akpan Udoedehe, APC National Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The scribe noted that the party was in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The APC said it got assurances that there is “more than enough petrol” to last the country for 40 days.

“There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices”, Udoedehe added.

NNPC had warned petroleum product marketers not to engage in arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol.

The corporation urged regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and sanction those found culpable.

Related

Comments

comments