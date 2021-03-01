Nigerians Will Be Shocked By Those Behind Schoolgirls’ Abduction – Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has expressed that he has many revelations to make about the attack on Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe

Recall that on Friday, over 300 students were abducted from the school.

The governor stated this on Sunday when 17 Emirs in the state paid him a sympathy visit over the abduction of the schoolgirls.

He said Nigerians would be shocked to know people behind the abduction of the girls.

He said, “As we await the arrival of the released kidnapped students of GSSS Jangebe at the Government House today, I want to inform you that there are many revelations in relation to the abduction of these students.”

“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.

“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as a result of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts.

“I will insha Allah succeed at the end of the day and they will bury their faces in shame,” said the governor.

