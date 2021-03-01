2023: Kogi Forum Of SSAs Drums Support For Gov. Bello, Seeks Royal Blessing 

Kogi State Forum of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) has begun efforts to galvanize nationwide support for Governor Yahaya Bello to become President in 2023.

Commencing the campaign in Kogi State, the forum said it was prepared to comb the length and breadth of the country to talk to and solicit support from all citizens of the country, beginning from the state’s neighbours in the North Central Geopolitical Zone.

The Forum started by paying visits to the palaces of the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim; the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi and the Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Mujammadu Kabir Maikarfi (III) to solicit royal blessings which they were given.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum at the Ohinoyi’sPalace, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Water Resources, Hon Shehu Bin Ebaiya Tijani congratulated the traditional ruler on his recently marked 92nd birthday and prayed the Almighty to allow the Royal Father witness more years.

He informed the Ohinoyi that the reason for their visit was to solicit his blessings and prayers as they get set to embark on the nationwide tour to preach the gospel of Governor Bello and the impact he has had on contemporary Governance in the country which has brought about immense development to Kogi State.

The SSA particularly mentioned the doggedness with which the Governor faces many daunting challenges the State had faced, especially in the area of security, infrastructural deficit among others, which are gradually becoming history as a new Kogi is emerging as a result.

He therefore urged the royal father to prevail on his colleagues to ensure they reach out to their traditional ruler colleagues across the country and tell them of the need to throw their weights behind the Governor for 2023 Presidency.

Responding, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim expressed appreciation for the visit and informed the group that he has blessed their move and said he would put them in his prayers, saying his overwhelming blessing was with them in the endeavor they are embarking.

