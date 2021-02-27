Kogi Poly Releases Admission Guidelines For Agricultural Courses

In a release signed by the institution’s registrar, Mr. I.O. Raji, it was stated that the school of agricultural technology will offer four programmes; agricultural technology, agricultural and bio-environmental technology, animal health and production technology and, horticultural technology.

It stated that the certificate that will be issued upon completion of studies is the same with all National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates issued by the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE).

“Interested applicants can visit the Office of the Registrar or call 08036380227. You can also visit the school’s Admission Portal at www.kogistatepolytehnic.edu.ng

“Science and Engineering applicants that are willing to convert to any of the courses above can apply,” it stated.