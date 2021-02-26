2023: Group Inaugurates Tinubulate Agenda, Pledges 10m In Support Of Ahmed Tinubu

A youth group, Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA) has presented a dummy check of 10m in support of the presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group made this known in an official inaugural speech held at its national secretariat in Abuja.

Director General of the group, Alamoh Kehinde Samuel in a press interview with journalists, disclosed that the objective of the group is to propagate and promote in strong solidarity, the presidential aspiration of senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Alamoh, the support group was founded in line and in support of consolidating President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in all sectors of the Nigeria economy and democratic development.

“Today, a new national awareness platform known as Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda, aim at championing the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election has emerged”

“TINA is a group of reputable Nigerians, young professionals in diverse fields with passion and commitment to drive togetherness, love and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians”

“TINA is a non-governmental organisation with a formidable support group made up of Nigerians, especially youths from all walks of life committed to promote the presidential aspiration of a man with great vision, unrivalled competence, monumental capacity and impeccable character in the person of former Lagos State Governor and National leader of our great party APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

“As good citizens committed to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria, its our inalienable right to throw our weight and give our unrelenting support to any individual capable of bringing about good, examplary, responsive and progressive leadership”

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu transformational leadership acumen, outstanding, managerial skills and futuristic orientation stand him out among all. We are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that he posses all the qualities, capacities, and experiences needed to actualize the Nigeria of our dream and aspirations of the citizens.

“We are not unaware that the above task is onerous and enormous; it demands the collective efforts of all Nigerians of good conscience, whose love and passion for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria is unquenchable “

“This inaugural press conference marks the beginning of a movement for a government with comprehensive policies that encompass monumental infrastructural and human development with unprecedented economic growth”

“It is the beginning of a culture that recognizes and rewards hard work, competence, integrity and accountability in governance”

“Our group recognized the need to identify and partner with eminent Nigerians who are willing to identity with the agenda to Tinubulate Nigeria come 2023. We are already consulting and making progress in pulling support for this great course that we strongly believe in”

“TINA is now formerly unveiled to signal the declaration of support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Aspiration”

“We therefore use this opportunity to make a clarion and patriotic call on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency declare for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC”

“Our group has concluded plans to present a cheque to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as support for the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the presidency, when the party commence the sales of the form”

“Though Asiwaju Tinubu has millions of supporters, followers who are always ready to come together to pay for his nomination form, our members, supporters, well wishers and followers across Nigeria believe in shared responsibility”

“That is why we have to pool our meagre resources together for this noble course, if formally declares his interest to be chosen as candidate of our great party APC for the coming presidential election in 2023.

“As a show of our commitment, we wish to present to Nigerians, a dummy Cheque of N10,000,000 as support in the purchase of Asiwaju presidential nomination form immediately the APC commences sale of the forms, this is to demonstrate our commitment to this course which is critical to the development and progress of our dear country”

Alamoh Added that the group will in no distant time embark on a house to house strategic campaign to woo more Nigerians to its support group.

