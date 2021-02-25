Ganaja Flyover; No Going Back – Kogi Govt

Kogi state government has said that there is no going back on the construction and completion of the much anticipated ganaja flyover bridge by December.

The government expressed appreciation for the support enjoyed from property owners, landlords and businesses who have shown utmost cooperation to the realization of the Ganaja Flyover Bridge, insisting that the project realization date still on course.

Engr. Abubakar Ohere, Kogi State Commissioner For Works and Housing, while inspecting the site for the ongoing Ganaja Flyover Bridge, reiterated the State Government’s resolve to handover the project by December, assured that the efforts to deliver the project is on course.

The commissioner disclosed that all arrangements for the smooth sail of the project and perfect execution is still on course, adding that no time has been lost as the work is moving as scheduled.

Engr Ohere disclosed that the Ganaja Flyover Bridge when completed aside the aesthetic beauty it would add to the metropolis, would reduce the sufferings of motorists plying the ever busy Ganaja Junction route.

He said the making of Lokoja Township a construction site by Gov. Bello Underscores his determination to leave lasting impression for generation yet unborn.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Works and Housing, said the metropolis would in the next few weeks experience partial lockdown owing to the massive construction work that would commence.

The Commissioner paid glowing tribute to the realization of the project by landlords, property owners and businesses who have shown tremendous amount of zeal to the realization of the Ganaja Flyover Bridge.

