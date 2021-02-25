2023: Yahaya Bello’s Poster Adorn Streets In Adamawa

Campaign posters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for the Presidency has adorned major streets of Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The posters proclaim Yahaya Bello as a fitting personality to be Nigeria’s president was seen around capital school, Mubi roundabout and PZ junction with inscription, ‘For a Generational Change 2023, Yahaya Bello for President.’

The Nigeria Youth Awareness Group pasted the posters on electricity and street light polls, on roundabout walls and billboards.

The posters are also placed on walls and polls at Mubi Roundabout, Target Junction, and some other such strategic parts of the Yola metropolis.

The posters have elicited comments from residents, most of who base their opinions on what they could make of Yahaya Bello as depicted by his picture on the posters.

“Let’s see if he gets to be president and what difference he may make as a young man,” said Satimari Lawan, a resident of Damilu, a community around which Yahaya Bello’s posters are particularly prominent.

James Yawai a resident of a community called State Low Cost, named after a government housing estate said the publicity stuff is all politics.

