2023 Yagba Federal Cons: Group Abandon Leke Abejide, Drums Support For Olatunji Meseko

A formidable pressure group in Yagba Federal Constituency under the nomenclature, Kogi Youth Alliance (KYA) has rejected the reelection of Elder Leke Abejide, the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, while endorsing the aspiration of Engr. Edward Olatunji Meseko for the same elective position.

The President of Kogi Youth Alliance, Comrade Olufemi Temitope in a statement signed and issued to Newsmen after the group’s meeting today, said having shown determination and the capacity to offer purposeful representation, the Youth Group have adopted him as the preferred candidate.



The group said the decision to adopt and nurture Engr Edward Olatunji Meseko as the preferred candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency ahead 2023, stems from his aspirations and acceptance by the people of the Constituency.

The group assured that it would henceforth begin earnest lobby and sensitization for Engr Edward Olatunji Meseko as the most preferred candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency come 2023, urged for support for his aspirations.

