Smart/Abaribe Face Off; Lawan Calls For Peace

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has initiated a peace move to douse tension in the Senate. His troubleshooting initiative was a sequel to a face-off between Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi and his counterpart representing Abia South, Eyinaya Abaribe.



Senator Adeyemi has rattled his colleague from Abia state when he called the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, as a “champagne drinking man.”

While making his contribution on a motion, ‘Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria,” sponsored by Senator representing Cross Rivers North, Odey Stephen, Senator Adeyemi said leaders in Abia State are governed by a drunkard.



He said:” Despite that, some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority.”

“We are bordered by nine states, but we have experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighbouring states.”

“Some governors are committed to the protection of their people. In my state, the governor awarded contracts for the renovations of schools and provides security services to them.”

“In some states where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.”

“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate.”

President of the Senate, however, cautioned Senator Adeyemi as he said “It shall be out of order to use insulting language.”

Senator Adeyemi said he was reacting to a trending report in the social media where the Senate Minority Leader described the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello in very uncomplimentary terms.

Senator Abaribe however denied.

He said: “Mr President, I will like to make a clarification. Unfortunately, what has happened here today is one of the problems that you see on social media. I never made any comment on the governor of Kogi State. Never!”

“What has happened is what we see going on today. People write something and tag your name to it. And if you don’t ask a question, you will not know whether you actually said it or not.”

“And I see so many things tagged to me but I don’t talk. The last time I saw Nuhu Ribadu, I also spoke to him. Something was ascribed to him that was very deleterious.

” I am very surprised that my good friend and colleague decided to take on the governor of Abia for something I never said.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after plenary, Senator Adeyemi said he was surprised that his colleague feigned ignorance of the video where he spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber.

He said his term for peace was for the Senate Minority Leader to apologise to Governor Bello.

A source close to Senator Abaribe however revealed that the “offensive” video clips were taken from a contribution made by the Senate Minority Leader in the 8th Senate when Kogi Senator Ahmed Ogembe reported to the Senate that Governor Bello sent thugs to attack his program on constituency outreach.

Senator Abaribe has also rebuffed pleas made to him to apologise.

It could not be confirmed if the President of the Senate has been able to convince the two lawmakers to put the unfortunate incident behind them.

Credit; Tribune

