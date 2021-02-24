Road Projects: Gov. Bello’s Effort Is To Transform The State Capital’ – Engr. Ohere

By Abu Michael

Kogi state commissioner for Works, Hon. Abubakar Ohere has disclosed that the decision of Gov. Bello was to deliberately transform the state capital to compete with its peers.

The governor was commended for undertaking the construction of township roads among other infrastructural projects across Lokoja local government area,.

The efforts to fix the roads in the Metropolis has also been described by Engr. Abubakar Ohere, the Commissioner For Works and Housing as Gov. Yahaya Bello’s deliberate effort to transform the state capital

The Chairman of Lokoja local government, Hon. Danassabe Mohammed, made the commendation when he led stakeholders of the area on a thank you visit to the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, on Tuesday.

The Chairman who expressed appreciation for the development initiative of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration, said the Lokoja stakeholders under the umbrella of Lokoja Forum of Leaders are now more united in their resolve to work collectively in supporting the administration to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of local.



On his part, the Chairman of Lokoja Forum of Leaders, Hon. Danladi Aguye said the facelift being given to Lokoja LGA shows that Governor Yahaya Bello is a leader with foresight. He appreciated the Commissioner for Works for putting in much effort in seeing to the realization of the projects.

Aguye however, advocated for the current facelift to be extended to the Lokoja II to allow for the people of the area to enjoy what their counterparts in Lokoja 1 are enjoying.

The member representing Lokoja II in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Idris Ndako along with his Lokoja 1 counterpart, Hon. T. Ahmed, both commended the government for fixing the SUBEB road, the Maigari palace road, the Jakura road and many others. They appealed to for speedy repair of the approved Sardauna junction – Sarkin Noma bypass to reduce the hardship faced by commuters during the rainy season.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the meeting collectively appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for not disappointing the people of Lokoja Local Government Area, and assured the Governor of their continued support.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for being the chief promoter of peace and unity in the state which has given the room for the overall development being enjoyed across the state.

He commended the togetherness of the Lokoja local government stakeholders, and thanked them for demonstrating their unique character of appreciation.

Ohere said the facelift being given to Lokoja is a deliberate effort of Governor Yahaya Bello to transform the state capital from being just another local government area to a capital befitting of the greatness of the State.

He said government is very conscious of the political structuring of Lokoja into 1 and 2 which has made the government to spread its intervention across board through the upgrade of the traditional stool of the Maiyaki of Kupa from second class to first class status. He also mentioned the introduction of mobile telecommunications service networks and the grading of feeder roads to improve access.

“When you talk development, they come in tangible and intangible forms, this is because one will give rise to the other. Today by virtue of the first class status of the Kupa traditional chief, the area has been elevated to another level. This are some of the strategies of Governor Yahaya Bello”.

“within the first two weeks of Governor Bello’s second tenure, we were able to fix the Taiwo road which was divided into two, making it practical impassable for more than a year, and we also moved to Jakura road which is now almost completed”.

Engr. Ohere confirmed that work on Sardauna junction and Sarkin Noma bypass has since begun with road markings and other preliminary works, assuring that heavy duty equipments would move to site within the next two weeks.

The Commissioner also hinted that the road from Natako junction down to Obasanjo square will also receive intervention as the Governor has ordered.

He called on the people of the state to continue in their support for the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, saying that the governor is more than ever committed to the overall infrastructural development of the state.

The meeting had in attendance major stakeholders from Lokoja local government area, including the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Fatima Buba, APC caretaker Chairman for the local government, Hon. Maikudi Bature, former House of Assembly member representing Lokoja 1 constituency, Hon. Suleiman Babadoko, former speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Dangana, Hon, Jimoh Fancy Tiamiyu amongst others.

